Carlo Ancelotti Addresses Whether Real Madrid Would Be His Last Club
Carlo Anceotti has addressed whether Real Madrid would be the last club he manages.
Ancelotti is currently in his second stint as the Los Blancos boss. He recently became the most successful manager in the illustrious history of the club and has now lifted 15 trophies with the Madrid giants.
The Italian manager, 65, has a contract until 2026. In an interview with Radio Anch'io Sport, Ancelotti was asked whether he'd retire after his contract ends. Ancelotti said:
I like to train every day. So the issue of the national team is complicated. Who knows if Real Madrid will be my last team? I have a contract for two years, but the contract can be broken or extended.- Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti is widely regarded as one of the best managers of the modern era. He has lifted several trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, three of them with the La Liga club.
He has managed top European clubs like AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and more during his stellar career.
Ancelotti continues to deliver at a high level and has already helped Los Blancos win two trophies this season, winning the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup this season.
Real Madrid are currently second in La Liga and they are set to return to action on January 3 in a La Liga clash against Valencia at the Mestalla.
They have 40 points from 18 La Liga matches and are behind league leaders Atletico Madrid by a point.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Sensational Report Claims Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold On Verge Of Signing With Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham Shares Holiday Photos With Chelsea Duo Noni Madueke And Jadon Sancho
Former Real Madrid Star Gives Important Advice To Young Prodigy Endrick