Jude Bellingham Shares Holiday Photos With Chelsea Duo Noni Madueke And Jadon Sancho
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has linked up with Chelsea duo Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho during the holidays.
The Englishman is currently enjoying the festive season as Los Blancos have already ended their 2024. Carlo Ancelotti's side managed a 4-2 La Liga home win against Sevilla in their final game of the year.
Bellingham, meanwhile, attended the Globe Soccer Awards event in Dubai after that and took home the Maradona award and the best midfielder award at the event.
Afterwards, he uploaded a host of pictures on social media, along with his brother Jobe, Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz, as well as with Chelsea wingers Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho. Bellingham captioned his post, writing:
Madrid -> Sunlun -> Dubai 🫂- Jude Bellingham
Much needed Christmas break, let’s get back to it!
After a slow start to his 2024-25 season, Bellingham has recovered his form. He has so far scored seven goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances for Real Madrid.
His numbers are not on par with the phenomenal first season he had at the Spanish capital. That said, Bellingham has been constantly making important contributions this season.
He also won the Real Madrid Player of the Month award for December after a series of productive outings. Bellingham scored four goals and provided two assists in the final month of the year.
Real Madrid set to return to action on January 3, taking on Valencia in a La Liga away clash.
