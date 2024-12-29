Former Real Madrid Star Gives Important Advice To Young Prodigy Endrick
Former Real Madrid star Savinho has provided important advice for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.
The prodigious youngster joined Los Blancos this past summer after the club agreed a deal with Palmeiras in 2022.
Despite his evident potential, Endrick has struggled for game time in the Spanish capital. With superstars like Kylian Mappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo present in the attacking front, Endrick has mainly came off the bench for Los Merengues.
The 18-year-old has so far made 15 appearances for the club, scoring twice and providing one assist. He has started only one game for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Savinho has now advised Endrick to remain patient. Speaking to Relevo, the 50-year-old said:
Things started very early with him. He has to pay a lot of attention so that the emotional part doesn't affect him. He's going to have moments of ups and downs, that happened to me. You have to keep a cool head, strong. If not... it's complicated. Endrick has enormous potential, he has a lot of technical quality, strength, speed and goalscoring. He has to be calm, work, work and work. The mental part is basic, fundamental.- Savinho
Endrick has shown flashes of his quality in the limited chances he has gotten. However, he is far from being a regular starter at this point.
There were rumors that he could leave in January on loan and look for game time elsewhere. The youngster, though, is expected to stay put.
Relevo reports that Endrick hasn't taken a break during the festive seasons and is working hard to prove his worth to Carlo Ancelotti.
