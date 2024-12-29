Sensational Report Claims Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold On Verge Of Signing With Real Madrid
Amid a flurry of speculation, Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is now close to completing a move to Real Madrid, according to AS.
The report claims that the England international has "one foot" in the door at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been "ignoring" Liverpool's offers to renew his contract.
Alexander-Arnold, whose deal with the Anfield club expires next summer, is said to be extremely keen on signing with Los Blancos. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed upon, and Real Madrid is just missing the 26-year-old's signature.
If the deal is imminent, it remains uncertain whether Real Madrid will pay a fee for Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window or sign him on a pre-contract agreement for next season.
As it stands, 33-year-old Lucas Vazquez is Real Madrid's only fully fit right full-back. Alexander-Arnold would be a very welcome addition right now. However, Los Blancos may prefer to keep their checkbook closed and wait for the English Premier League player to join for free.
Meanwhile, per the Daily Mail, Alexander-Arnold would prefer to delay his move until the summer out of respect for his boyhood team. Liverpool is reportedly hoping that the highly rated talent will remain with the club until the end of the current campaign.
Alexander-Arnold has been with Liverpool since 2004. He managed to break into the first-team squad in 2016 after coming through the club's youth ranks.
Since emerging onto the scene, Alexander-Arnold has won numerous trophies with the Reds, including the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League.
