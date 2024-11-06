Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Is In The Hot Seat, But Reportedly Backed By Club Directors For Now
Real Madrid was again embarrassed at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday, losing 3-1 against Milan in Matchday 4 of the Champions League. That loss followed the devastating 4-0 home loss in the El Clasico in October, questioning Carlo Ancelotti's job.
Jose Felix Diaz, writer at the sports newspaper Marca, wrote that Ancelotti had previous meetings with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and another one after yesterday's loss. Diaz reported that the Italian would have time to fix things, but a reaction must come quickly.
Florentino Perez and Club Directors are Backing Carlo Ancelotti
After two devastating results, many other soccer managers would likely be on the chopping block. Carlo Ancelotti's résumé suggests he can turn the performances around. The Los Blancos head coach has been coaching for nearly 30 years, and his past experiences could be a factor in having more time.
Diaz wrote that the directors at Real Madrid felt differently about Ancelotti compared to the moments before Rafa Benitez and Julen Lopetegui departed, both sacked after a string of poor results.
Both managers suffered heavy losses in the El Clasico, just like Ancelotti. However, the Italian has a stronger connection with the fans despite deteriorating slightly in the last several weeks. Ancelotti won four trophies last season, including the Champions League, so he deserves more time to get the ship on the right course.
Real Madrid faces fifth-placed Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday, with the international break following. A win is vital for Ancelotti and the performance. He does not need any more negative reactions before players head to their national teams.
Recommended
Aurélien Tchouaméni Jeered By Real Madrid Fans During UEFA Champions League Clash With AC Milan
Carlo Ancelotti Eyes Former Player To Address Defense Issues In Winter Transfer U-Turn