Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Reveals Advice Carlo Ancelotti Shared With Him in Pre-Season
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed the advice Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shared with him in pre-season. Maresca played under Ancelotti during his career. He took charge of Chelsea at the start of the 2024-25 season after a successful stint with Leicester City, where he helped The Foxes earn promotion.
Ancelotti, meanwhile, has previously managed Chelsea. Maresca has claimed that he still shares a good relationship with the Italian manager and has now revealed that Ancelotti asked him to drop his side's defensive line during pre-season.
Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League, Maresca said:
I worked under Carlo when I was a player, so I know how good he is. In the pre-season, he gave me a tactical advice. We were playing with a high line, and he said to me ‘if I could give you an advice, drop the line, because it is too high’.- Enzo Maresca
Maresca has done a notable job at Chelsea since taking over at the start of the season. The Blues have so far managed 31 points from 15 Premier League matches and are second in the standings. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have endured a rocky start to their campaign. They are second in La Liga with 36 points from 16 matches.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have lost three of their five UEFA Champions League matches and have six points on the board. They return to action on Tuesday, December 10, taking on Atalanta in a UEFA Champions League group stage game. Real Madrid enter the contest on the back of a 3-0 La Liga away win against Girona.
