🗣️ Enzo Maresca: “I worked under Carlo when I was a player, so I know how good he is.



In the pre-season, he gave me a tactical advice. We were playing with a high line, and he said to me ‘if I could give you an advice, drop the line, because it is too high’.” @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/qPzU9RpURb