Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr & Real Madrid Players Past And Present Celebrate Christmas [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr and more current and former Real Madrid superstars made special Christmas posts.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr, and other former and current Real Madrid superstars made special social media posts on Christmas.

The festive season has begun and club fixtures are currently on hold in most cases. Real Madrid have already played their final game of the year, against Sevilla, winning the game 4-2.

Many current and former Los Blancos superstars are celebrating Christmas time with family. Here we take a look at some of the posts they've made on social media wishing friends and fans happy holidays.

The club's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo made several posts.

In a family dinner photo, Ronaldo wrote:

The most important part of Christmas.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Vinicius Jr posted a collage of photos of him celebrating Christmas, writing:

MERRY CHRISTMAS.

VInicius Jr

Rodrygo Goes also made a special social media post, writing:

May the true message of Christmas, the coming of the Messiah, renew your faith and hope in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.

Rodrygo Goes

Thibaut Courtois wrote:

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from our family!

Thibaut Courtois

Jude Bellingham posted his Christmas message right after the game against Sevilla, writing:

Merry Christmas, Madridista's!

Jude Bellingham

Endrick, meanwhile, posted a photo with his partner and his dogs, writing:

Our family, Its all about jesus.

Endrick

Los Blancos legend Kaka, meanwhile, posted:

“This day in the city of David a Savior has been born, who is Christ the Lord. ”
Lucas 2 : 11. Jesus is born. Merry Christmas!!!

Kaka

Sergio Ramos posted:

Happy Holidays to you all! We wish you the very best at this special time of year and hope you can share the joy with your loved ones. A big hug and Merry Christmas!

Sergio Ramos

Iker Casillas posted a funny image, writing:

"Is Christmas already gone? " Tag that Grinch friend who gives you the holidays!

Iker Casillas

Marcelo posted on his Instagram:

The Alves Vieira family wishes you a Merry Christmas.

Marcelo

