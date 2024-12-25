Liverpool Legend Claims Vinicius Jr Issue Could Stop Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid Move
Liverpool legend Stephen Warnock has claimed that Vinicius Jr could be the reason that Trent Alexander-Arnold doesn't join Real Madrid.
Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital. The full-back's current deal with the Merseysiders is set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Los Blancos, meanwhile, are looking to sign a new full-back and Alexander-Arnold lead their wishlist. Warnock, however, has pointed out an old statement from the Liverpool star.
Alexander-Arnold previously expressed his desire to win the Ballon d'Or. Warnock reckons Vinicius Jr's presence at Real Madrid hinders the chances of the Englishman if he joins Los Merengues. Speaking to Express Sport, the Reds icon said:
We don’t know what Trent Alexander-Arnold is thinking. The Real Madrid one is a big pull so it’s going to be a difficult decision for him. He's spoken about winning the Ballon d’Or hasn’t he. But Vinicius Junior is at that club and he didn’t win it this year. So what we’re seeing is there is a change in the way that people look at things.- Stephen Warnock
Warnock added:
So if Liverpool go on to dominate the next two or three years and he’s playing to the ability we know he can play to and they start winning Champions Leagues, then you struggle to overlook that. I think he can win the Ballon d’Or while playing for Liverpool. I don’t see that just the club allows you to win it.- Stephen Warnock
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been an asset for Liverpool in recent times. In 331 appearances for the club, he has scored 19 goals and provided 85 assists.
He has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and other trophies and is one of Liverpool's best players. However, when Real Madrid come calling, it's hard for any player to turn that opportunity down.
Recommended
Chelsea’s Noni Madueke Names Real Madrid Star As the Best He's Ever Played Against
Florentino Perez, Luka Modric, And Carlo Ancelotti Share Christmas Message For Real Madrid Fans
Bayer Leverkusen CEO Drops Big Hint On Future Of Real Madrid Manager Target Xabi Alonso