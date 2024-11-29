Date And Time Set For Real Madrid's Intercontinental Cup Final, Opponent To Be Revealed
Real Madrid will play in the final of the first FIFA Intercontinental Cup, which will be held at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The date and time have been revealed, and the opponents will be announced later. There are still playoff games to determine who will face Los Blancos.
The game will be played on Wednesday, November 18, with a kick-off time of Noon EST. It will be played four days before a big La Liga game against Sevilla.
Real Madrid Waiting for Opponents to Be Announced
As the UEFA Champions League winners from the 2023-24 season, Real Madrid booked their place in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
The opposition will be announced on Saturday, December 4, when FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup winners Al-Ahly will face the winners of Mexican side CF Pachuca or Atletico Mineiro/Botafogo, who face off in the CONMEBOL Libertadores final later today.
The winner of the Match 3 between Al-Ahly and the best Americas club team will face Real Madrid on November 18.
It's similar to the FIFA Club World Cup, played over the last several seasons, but with a different name. The Club World Cup is a new competition starting in 2025, with 32 clubs competing for the prize, including Real Madrid.
