French World Cup Winner Claims Kylian Mbappe Has No Friends At Real Madrid
French World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Kylian Mbappe has no friends at Real Madrid. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has gotten off to a struggling start at Los Blancos. He is yet to make a significant mark and has missed two crucial penalties in the last three matches.
Petit reckons a player like Mbappe needs to feel like the king to shine, which hasn't been the case at the Spanish capital. Petit further suggested that Mbappe doesn't have friends in the team, making matters more difficult for him. Speaking to Gambling Zone, the former Arsenal star said:
I think Kylian Mbappe is so lonely at Real Madrid. I saw Jude Bellingham ignoring him and it doesn’t even look like he has any help or any friends at the club. He’s been hammered by the press and doesn’t seem like he has friends in Paris or Spain and he’s also gone to a public enemy number one in France because of what happened in the last international break. He’s so far away from his level this season, too. I know he’s scored ten goals but it’s just stats and he doesn’t look like himself.- Emmanuel Petit
He further added:
I just say what I feel when I look at him and he looks miserable on and off the pitch. He was the king in France and could do whatever he wanted at PSG and with France and now it’s not the same anymore. He’s lonely and with top players, the biggest game is against yourself and you have to be able to solve your problems on the pitch.- Emmanuel Petit
Kylian Mbappe has so far scored ten goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances for Real Madrid. His form has been far from perfect and the Frenchman's recent penalty misses have put him further under the scrutiny. Real Madrid and Mbappe are set to return to action on Saturday, December 7, in a La Liga away clash against Girona.
