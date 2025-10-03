Edu Aguirre Reveals the Reasons Why Kylian Mbappe is in the Form of His Life

Despite the devastating loss to Atletico in the Madrid derby last weekend, Real Madrid have had a good start to the season under head coach Xabi Alonso.

Several players have clearly benefited from the new coach, with Kylian Mbappe being one notable example. Unlike others, the Frenchman was already coming into the new season in hot form, and that has continued, and he looks to have taken further steps.

This season, Mbappe has scored 13 goals in nine games, with eight of those coming in La Liga. He has also netted five goals in just two Champions League games, and could be on his way to breaking records in the competition.

Director of El Chiringuito TV, Edu Aguirre, joined his show to discuss the form of the French forward. He revealed a couple of reasons why Mbappe is in excellent form.

Xabi Alonso Philosophy Credited to Kylian Mbappe Form

Edu Aguirre, the director of El Chiringuito TV, has a great relationship with some of the top athletes. He has conducted exclusive interviews with Real Madrid legends, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and others. He joined some of the crew and discussed a couple of reasons why the 26-year-old is on fire in front of the goal.

"He loves that Xabi Alonso always trains with the ball." Edu Aguirre

Before Xabi Alonso, Mbappée had one season under Carlo Ancelotti, and after a slow start, he couldn't stop scoring. This was despite the team being in bad form. However, Aguirre has revealed that Alonso's training method involves constantly using the ball. The current European Golden Boot winner is a player who thrives with the ball, and the more touches he gets, the more his confidence grows.

The other reason is his physique.

"He’s lost 2-3kg and is really chuffed in training." Edu Aguirre

Mbappe and a few other players have lost some weight over the summer; one of those is Jude Bellingham. It is likely a decision made by Alonso and his staff, and if so, it is benefiting the players, especially Mbappe.

If Real Madrid wants to win some of the top trophies they lost last season, they need an in-form Kylian Mbappe. As it stands, he is near the top of the 2025-25 Goldern boot rankings, and if he continues at this pace, he could go back-to-back.

