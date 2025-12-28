Ex-Real Madrid Player Calls Negreira Case 'Not Normal' With 'Justice To Be Served'

In the Negreira case in Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have different opinions. It dates back to events between 2001 and 2018, during which payments totaling €8.4 million were made to several companies linked to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enríquez Negreira.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has always denied any wrongdoing. Real Madrid representatives are suggesting otherwise, and Barca believes their rivals are trying to make more of the situation.

Players from both teams are always asked their opinions on the case, and most Los Blancos players have similar answers. Lucas Vazquez, who now plays for Bayer Leverkusen, was asked about the Negreira case, and he gave an interesting answer.

Lucas Vazquez suggests situation could have influenced La Liga titles

IMAGO / Latin Sport Images

Speaking in an interview with Diario AS, Lucas Vázquez was, of course, asked about the Negriera case. The Spaniard believes that the court will make the right decision, given that a club paying money to someone in the CTA is not normal.

“Negreira case? It’s not normal, not normal. I said it recently in another interview. I think it’s bigger than the hype surrounding it. That a club would pay someone within the refereeing is hard to explain. I think that sooner or later, justice will be served." Lucas Vazquez

Vazquez continued, suggesting that factors may have affected the season's results during the period of payments between Barcelona and Negreira.

"It’s not about fair play or anything like that. It’s all much more serious than it seems. And perhaps you’re somewhat right that everything could have influenced them winning leagues as well.” Lucas Vazquez

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

The Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, has been waiting for a decision in the court case. Many of the charges were brought forward in 2023, as all parties wait for the conclusion of the drawn-out investigation.

During the period of the illegal payments, Barcelona won nine La Liga titles. There are suggestions that decisions during the season have benefited the Catalan team, helping them earn results that, in turn, have helped them win league titles. Laporta and Barca deny such allegations.

There is still no timeline for when a court ruling will be announced, but with it back in the news, things appear to be moving. One thing is for sure: whatever the court's decision, there could be further appeals, which could drag it out further.

