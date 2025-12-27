Real Madrid Transfer News: Goretzka, Haaland, Senesi, Vitinha & More - December 27, 2025

Real Madrid continue to search for the missing link in midfield. They have identified a free agent who could be that player, while the sale of Vinicius Jr. could free up funds to bring in one of the best midfielders in the world.

The other area of importance looks to be the center-back position. After reportedly falling behind others on three targets, they have identified another Premier League player.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a name that will continue to be linked with big clubs, such as Real Madrid. However, despite interest in the Norwegian, the club will not pay the high fee he is valued at. There are rumors that Haaland would cost around $295 million (€250 million), which is well above what President Florentino Perez would be willing to pay. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid are closely monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. They consider the 30-year-old as a player with a profile that the club lacks in midfield. Since Die Roten will not offer a contract extension and Goretzka has just six months left on his contract, Los Blancos could sign the experienced midfielder for free. - Fichajes

Another center-back out of contract in six months is Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi, and Real Madrid are said to be interested in the 28-year-old. Los Blancos have already dealt with the Premier League club when signing Dean Huijsen in the summer. However, they could speak to the players' representatives in January to offer a pre-contract for the summer. Juventus and Barcelona are also monitoring the Argentine. - Matteo Moretto

If Real Madrid fails in a contract renewal for Vinicius Jr., they could target Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha. They would use the money from the sale of the Brazilian to fund the PSG player who has been on their radar for the past year. The Portuguese international is contracted until 2029, and could cost around $118 million (€100 million). - SER Deportivos

Dutch side AZ Alkmaar have revealed the price tag for their young midfielder, Kees Smit. They value the 19-year-old at around $60 million (€50 million), with Real Madrid and several other clubs interested in the talented midfielder. Smit is one of three midfielders that Los Blancos trust, the other two being Adam Wharton and Rodri. - The Athletic

The Latest Real Madrid News

