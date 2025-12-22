Former Player And Director Believes Real Madrid Should Sell Vinicius Jr.

The future of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has been a question mark since the summer. The start the Brazilian has had to the season, and the questionable relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso, has fuelled rumors he could leave further.

It's more than just the situation between the coach and Vini Jr., which escalated when he reacted poorly to being substituted in the El Clásico. The ongoing contract issues are also a concern for the club, with no extension signed yet.

Further reports have suggested that the Madrid hierarchy are ready to sell one of their top assets if he does not sign by the summer. With his contract up in 2027, former player and director Predrag Mijatović believes the club should really think about letting him leave.

Real Madrid Should Be Above Any Player

It is said there was a new contract on the table for most of 2025. Despite meeting numerous times, Vinicus Jr. and his team have rejected the proposal. The reason is the annual wage, with Vini Jr wanting closer to Kylian Mbappe's numbers.

Predrag Mijatović has spoken previously about the contract situation. However, speaking on Cadena SER, he believes Real Madrid should consider selling him if he is going to try to dictate terms to the club.

"Real Madrid always has to be above any player, any footballing character, because it is the biggest club in the world. If Vinicius closes himself to the renewal, Real Madrid have to do everything possible to transfer him. You cannot, under any circumstances, allow a player or their representatives to manage you." Predrag Mijatović

"If Vinicius is now asking for Mbappé’s contract or Messi’s, it is because he does not want to renew. It’s clear, we’re not children. And if he wants to finish the contract, that’s okay, Real Madrid always have to be on top." Predrag Mijatović

The last game of 2025 was played this past weekend, and the Brazilian was met with boos and whistles when his name was announced before the game. It appears the fans are finally sick of his on-field antics and his poor form.

Could this be the end of the Brazilian at the club? Vini Jr. has won everything and more during his nearly seven seasons at the club. A player once adored by fans is now being jeered, with his form the main reason.

