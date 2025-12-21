The Games That Reportedly Could Decide Xabi Alonso's Future At Real Madrid

We are close to seven months since Xabi Alonso took charge at Real Madrid. Taking over for the Club World Cup in the summer, the former Bayer Leverkusen coach would be examined truly when the 2025-26 season began in August.

After a solid start that saw 13 wins from his first 14 games and a win over Barcelona, it's been tough during November and December. After a win against Valencia, which moved them five points clear in the league, Los Blancos failed to win four of the seven games, putting their rivals four points clear.

They also lost Champions League games against Liverpool and Manchester City, putting Alonso under plenty of pressure. Back-to-back wins in the final two games of 2025 relieved some of that. However, there are still questions around his future. Reports have suggested the games that could determine if he stays on as the coach.

Xabi Alonso Future Decided In The Spanish Super Cup

According to reports by AS Diario, Xabi Alonso's future will be decided at the Spanish Super Cup. When Real Madrid returns, they face Real Betis in the league on January 4. They then travel to Saudi Arabia to take part in the cup, facing rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-final.

If they manage to beat Atletico, they will face either Barcelona or Athletic Club in the final in Jeddah. The feeling is that they will need to beat their Madrid rivals to avoid any chance of Alonso losing his job.

They will also need to put in a good showing in the final. If they face Athletic Club, they will be expected to win, and a loss could hurt Alonso. Facing Barcelona, then that may change, but a good performance will be expected.

If Xabi Alonso did leave Real Madrid, who would be his potential replacement? pic.twitter.com/HNnLsecHRN — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) December 18, 2025

January is set to be a tough month for Alonso and the team. Before the Spanish Super Cup, they face Real Betis. They also play Champions League games at home to Monaco and away to Benfica, knowing both need to be wins to guarantee a top-eight finish.

As well as Levante, they face Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica, a tough place to go. The report suggested that the Super Cup is an important game for Alonso, but January in general feels crucial.

First, it's a few days' rest before returning to training in January. A chance for players to return to full fitness, with many playing through issues with the squad being stretched.

