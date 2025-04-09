Fabrizio Romano Provides Big Update On Xabi Alonso To Real Madrid
Current Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso looks destined to take over at Real Madrid at some point. While the club have seen massive success in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell, this season, Los Blancos' form has been hot and cold.
They are second in La Liga and after a league defeat to Valencia, Los Merengues were demolished 3-0 by Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 8.
Ancelotti, meanwhile, has also been linked with taking over at Brazil as the new manager. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Alonso will surely become the Real Madrid manager in the future.
One day Xabi Alonso will be Real Madrid manager. Could be this summer, could be next summer. We'll see what happens with Ancelotti. Of course, it's not an easy moment for Real Madrid after losing the game in La Liga against Valencia. Complicated situation in La Liga for Real Madrid, and then in Champions League with Arsenal.- Fabrizio Romano
He added:
The feeling of those internally is that one day Xabi Alonso will be there. And remember, as I told you, Xabi Alonso can join any club, like Bayern, but Xabi Alonso knows, one day, he'll become the Real Madrid manager. Xabi Alonso is now at Bayer Leverkusen but he knows Real Madrid have prepared a plan for him to be the coach one day.- Fabrizio Romano
Romano added that Alonso's situation depends on what happens with Ancelotti. He added that as Trent Alexander-Arnold is the top choice as the right-back, Xabi Alonso is the top priority as the manager. Florentino Perez sees Xabi Alonso as an excellent coach and appreciates his style.
