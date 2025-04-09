Kylian Mbappe Addresses Real Madrid Fans After Heavy Arsenal Defeat
Real Madrid is staring down the barrel of an early Champions League exit following a 3-0 defeat away at Arsenal in the quarter-final first leg.
Los Blancos traveled to London knowing that they were in for a seriously tough test, but nobody expected a second-half rout from Arsenal that would leave Real Madrid needing a genuine miracle to progress.
Despite the occasional chance in the first half, Arsenal was incredibly unlucky not to be leading by half-time. In the second half, the floodgates opened.
Declan Rice scored two free-kicks in stunning fashion, before former Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino scored a third. The goals came across just 17 minutes and with Eduardo Camavinga's late red card thrown in, Real Madrid is in a terrible situation.
MORE: Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Real Madrid’s Loss
Of course, comebacks in the Champions League have become almost the norm for Real Madrid in recent years, but this would be the most remarkable yet. Kylian Mbappe took to Instagram after the match, though, to ensure that the fans get behind the team.
We have to believe until the end.- Kylian Mbappe
Considering Real Madrid also lost at the weekend against Valencia, it is a real low point in the campaign and could be the defining few days of the season.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Real Madrid’s Loss
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho To Rival Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti For Brazil Job (Report)
Arsenal’s Mikel Merino Names Real Madrid’s ‘Unsung Hero'
Ronaldinho Backs Kylian Mbappe To Achieve 'The Things He's Missing' At Real Madrid