A Lack Of Trophies Could End Ancelotti's Time At Real Madrid This Season (Report)
Real Madrid is wounded right now, having lost more ground in the La Liga title race last weekend by losing to Valencia and then suffering a devastating 3-0 defeat away at Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Los Blancos now sit four points behind Barcelona in La Liga, who are in better form than Carlo Ancelotti's side. Real Madrid will also need to produce perhaps its greatest Champions League comeback ever to not be eliminated far earlier than expected.
These two situations, according to Relevo, have seriously hindered Ancelotti's chances of staying at Real Madrid next season.
The report claims that Ancelotti is now mortally wounded and despite being regarded as a legend by the hierarchy at the club, the standards are so high that trophies need to be won. Only the Copa del Rey would not be enough.
Pending a turnaround in both La Liga and the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti is likely to leave the club come the end of the season, especially with Xabi Alonso waiting in the wings.
