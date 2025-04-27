Fabrizio Romano Says Brazil FA Are Confident Carlo Ancelotti Will Be Their Next Head Coach
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti received a further setback in keeping the head coaching job as his side lost 3-2 in extra time to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. Los Blancos played well after a poor first 45 minutes, but it wasn't enough.
There were reports that the Italian might not be the coach if the Spanish champions lost the Copa del Rey final to their rivals. Now that has happened, the Real hierarchy will need to decide his future.
If a mutual agreement between the two results in a departure for Ancelotti, it looks like he may not have to wait too long for another head coaching job.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Brazil FA are confident they will get the green light for Ancelotti to become the new head coach of the Brazil national team. The transfer guru said Federation emissaries are in Spain waiting for Real Madrid's next steps.
Sky Sports News in the UK have also reported that Ancelotti is 'very close' to becoming the Brazil head coach. It seems like things may be happening behind the scenes.
Everything points to Ancelotti leaving the club, but will it be an instant move, or would he see out the rest of the season? Xabi Alonso looks to be the No.1 target, but he will not join until after the Bundesliga season concludes.
Former head coach Santiago Solari and Real Madrid Castilla coach Raúl González have been mentioned as interim options if Ancelotti departs before the end of the season.
