Raul Asencio Sends Heartfelt Message To Real Madrid Fans After Copa Del Rey Loss
Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday at Estadio de la Cartuja. After the match, Raul Asencio took to X and expressed gratitude to Real Madrid supporters despite the tough loss.
The 22-year-old played all 120 minutes for Los Blancos while recording four clearances and one blocked shot during his time on the pitch. Nonetheless, Asencio and his teammate on defenders had a challenging night.
MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid’s Loss To Barcelona
When Real Madrid scored two goals in seven minutes, all the backline needed to do was help hold the lead. However, that wouldn't be the case. Barcelona leveled the scoring in the 84th minute and then won it in extra time. Once the contest was over the 22-year-old went on X to post his reaction to the loss.
We fought until the end, but it wasn’t meant to be. I want to apologize to the fans and thank everyone who came to Seville. Proud to be a Madridista.- Raul Asencio
Barcelona’s win marked their third over Real Madrid this season, following a 4-0 La Liga victory at the Bernabeu in October and a 5-2 triumph in the Spanish Supercopa final in January. The two sides will meet again in the league on May 11, where another Barcelona win could push them even closer to the LaLiga title.
Right now, Barcelona are four points clear of Madrid, making their upcoming clash a potential last chance for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to stay in the title race and salvage what has been a rough season, with Los Blancos already knocked out of the Champions League and out of the domestic cup.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Barcelona Fans Heard Chanting Insulting Abuse About Vinicius Jr. (Video)
Fabrizio Romano Gives Update on Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold And Dean Huijsen Stance
Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (AET): Report And Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Lose The Copa Del Rey Final
Fabrizio Romano Reveals Real Madrid Could Have Interim Manager Between Carlo Ancelotti And Xabi Alonso