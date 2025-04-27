Lamine Yamal Throws Shade At Real Madrid After Barcelona’s Copa del Rey Win
Real Madrid fell 3-2 to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday at Estadio de la Cartuja. After the match, Barcelona standout Lamine Yamal took a shot at their Spanish rivals.
Yamal recorded two assists in the match as he provided the pass to Pedri and Ferran Torres so his teammates could find the back of the net. Moreover, the assist on the Torres goal was the late equalizer in the 84th minute that sent the contest into extra time.
MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid's Loss To Barcelona
After Jules Kounde’s goal won Barcelona the Copa del Rey, Yamal spoke to the reporters and slammed Real Madrid (h/t ESPN).
I said to [Barça defender] Ronald [Araújo] when we were speaking in the hotel earlier: ‘If they score one goal, no problem. If they score two goals? No problem.’ They cannot handle us this year -- we have shown it.- Lamine Yamal
Barcelona’s win was their third over Madrid this season, after a 4-0 La Liga victory at the Bernabeu in October and a 5-2 Spanish Supercopa final triumph in January. The two sides will meet again in the league on May 11, and a win for the Catalan side could inch them even closer to the La Liga title.
Currently, Barcelona hold a four-point lead over Real Madrid, so that clash in less than two weeks could be the last stand that manager Carlo Ancelotti has to win the league and salvage a disastrous season in which Los Blancos crashed out of the Champions League and lost their domestic cup.
