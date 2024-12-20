Outgoing Everton Owner Farhad Moshiri Contemplates Team's Path If Carlo Ancelotti Hadn't Returned To Real Madrid
Outgoing Everton owner Farhad Moshiri wonders what Everton could have achieved had Carlo Ancelotti not left and returned to Real Madrid.
Moshiri, who has now officially sold his controlling stake in Everton to the Friedkin Group, hired the Italian in December 2019, just days after Napoli sacked him. However, at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Ancelotti resigned and rejoined Real Madrid.
In a letter to Everton's fans posted on the English Premier League club's official website, Moshiri wrote a few words about Ancelotti.
"We brought top class managers like Carlo Ancelotti to the club and who knows where we might have been had he not been lured back to his first love Real Madrid."- Farhad Moshiri
Ancelotti's tenure with Everton started with a 1-0 victory against Burnley at Goodison Park. The 65-year-old manager then guided the Toffees to a 12th-place finish in the Premier League.
In his first full campaign, Ancelotti impressively won his opening seven matches across all competitions. However, due to a series of mixed results, Everton ultimately concluded the season in 10th place.
The departure of Ancelotti was met with sadness by Everton fans, who had hoped the Italian coach could have eventually brought glory back to Goodison Park. Nevertheless, they understood the lure of returning to Real Madrid was too good to turn down.
Since returning to Real Madrid following his initial stint between 2013 and 2015, Ancelotti has won the UEFA Champions League twice, La Liga twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice, the Spanish Super Cup twice, the Copa del Rey, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
His achievements have made him the most successful coach in Real Madrid history. Across his two spells with the club, he has won 15 trophies.
Recommended
Carlo Ancelotti: Titles At Real Madrid 'Easier Than Anywhere Else' After Becoming Club's Most Successful Coach
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Sets Sights On More Trophies
Carlo Ancelotti Becomes Most Decorated Real Madrid Coach Ever Following FIFA Intercontinental Cup Win