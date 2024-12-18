Carlo Ancelotti Becomes Most Decorated Real Madrid Coach Ever Following FIFA Intercontinental Cup Win
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has written his name into the history books in Qatar today.
Los Blancos' 3-0 victory over Pachuca in the first-ever FIFA Intercontinental Cup final at Lusail Stadium made Ancelotti the most decorated coach in Real Madrid history.
Ancelotti tied legendary Real Madrid coach Miguel Munoz with 14 trophies, but he has now surpassed him by lifting 15 across his two coaching stints with the club.
Here's a list of all the 15 trophies Carlo Ancelotti has won with Real Madrid.
Trophy
Season
UEFA Champions League
2013-14, 2021-22, 2023-24
La Liga
2021-22, 2023-24
FIFA Club World Cup
2014-15, 2022-23
UEFA Super Cup
2014-15, 2022-23, 2024-25
Copa del Rey
2013-14, 2022-23
Spanish Super Cup
2021-22, 2023-24
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
2024-25
During his first spell with Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015, Ancelotti won four trophies. He lifted the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Copa del Rey.
He returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021. Since his comeback, Ancelotti's achievements with the club have significantly increased, with the 65-year-old winning the Champions League twice, La Liga twice, the Spanish Super Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice, the Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup, and FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Real Madrid clinched the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup today with a fine performance against Pachuca in Qatar. The three goals came from Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr, who scored from the penalty spot.
