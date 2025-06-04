FIFA Club World Cup: When Does the Tournament Start and Real Madrid Play?
The new-look FIFA Club World Cup Tournament begins this summer, featuring a 32-team competition that includes some of the world's top teams. Real Madrid will be there, qualifying as the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League winners.
It features a different tournament layout from previous years, with eight groups of four teams, with the top two teams from each qualifying for the knockout stages. The winner will be crowned the inaugural champion of the tournament, with a reported net value of $125 million (€109 million).
The tournament is being held in the United States across 11 venues, including the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
When Does the FIFA Club World Cup Start?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup begins Saturday, June 14 (GMT and CET on June 15), and finishes with the final on Sunday, July 9. The first game will see MLS side Inter Miami face the Egyptian champions Al Ahly FC.
Here is the full schedule for all the group games and knockout games for the FIFA Club World Cup.
What Date and Time Do Real Madrid Play Their Group Games?
Los Blancos were drawn in Group H, alongside Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), CF Pachuca (Mexico), and RB Salzburg (Austria). Here are the dates and times they will play.
Wednesday, June 18
Real Madrid C.F. vs Al Hilal Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. CET
Sunday, June 22
Real Madrid C.F. vs CF Pachuca Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. CET
Thursday, June 26
FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid C.F. Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 9:00 EST, 6:00 p.m. PST, 3:00 a.m. CET
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Here's How Much Real Madrid Could Earn By Winning The Club World Cup This Summer
FIFA Club World Cup: Which Teams Does Real Madrid Face in the Group Stage?
Dani Carvajal Reveals Possible Destination if He Leaves Real Madrid