FIFA Club World Cup: Which Teams do Real Madrid Face in the Group Stage?
Real Madrid will take part in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. The 32-team tournament will start on June 15, with the final on July 13.
The tournament is the same format as the FIFA World Cup, which occurs every four seasons. The 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, the top two progressing into the Round of 16, becoming a one-game knockout format
The draw took place in December, with Los Blancos being drawn in Group H. They will face Al Hilal, Pachuca, and RB Salzburg.
Who Are the Teams Real Madrid Will Face?
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal qualified for the tournament courtesy of winning the 2021 AFC Champions League.
The Blue Waves are the current Saudi League Champions and have won the most league championships (19). They have also won four AFC Champions Leagues (4) and appeared in the most finals (9).
Real Madrid played Al Hilal once in its history at the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos prevailed in the final, winning the game 5-3.
CF Pachuca
The Mexican team qualified by winning the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, beating MLS team Columbus Crew 3-0.
It was the fourth time they won the competition, tied for second with another Mexican side, Cruz Azul. Los Tuzos has won the Liga MX seven times, the latest in the 2022/23 season.
Real Madrid recently played Pachuca, beating them 3-0 in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final in December 2024. That is the only time they have played one another.
RB Salzburg
The Austrian team managed to sneak in to the tournament via the UEFA ranking pathway. They had a better record than Premier League side Arsenal in the last four seasons of the Champions League.
The furthest Die Roten Bulls have reached in the UEFA Champions League is the Round of 16 back in 2021/22. They have won the Austrian Bundesliga 17 times, the latest being in the 2022/23 season, its tenth consecutive title.
Real Madrid faced RB Salzburg in the Champions League this season, beating them 5-1 in the league phase. It's the only competitive match where they have faced each other, with Los Blancos beating them 1-0 in a pre-season friendly in 2019.
Date and Time Real Madrid Play
Wednesday, 18 June
Real Madrid C. F. v Al Hilal Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. CET
Sunday, 22 June
Real Madrid C. F. v CF Pachuca Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. CET
Thursday, 26 June
FC Salzburg v Real Madrid C. F. Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 9:00 EST, 6:00 p.m. PST, 3:00 a.m. CET
