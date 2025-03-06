Real Madrid Could Boost Transfer Fund By Winning $156 Million in July
Real Madrid is set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. It's a 32-team tournament featuring teams from across the globe, the first time domestic clubs will play in such a tournament.
This means there will be at least three more games in June, possibly seven if Los Blancos makes the final.
It's extra games where players usually have a more extended off-season rest, which goes against what most head coaches and players want. However, the tournament organizers had made winning it financially beneficial.
Marca and other media outlets have reported that the FIFA Club World Cup winner will pocket a total of $156 Million—a huge amount for any club.
It is said that FIFA has a pot of $1 billion to distribute to the teams for participating, plus extra for teams who progress further in the competition.
The move has made it more beneficial for clubs, especially that of European ones. who already have an overloaded calendar of games.
If Real Madrid wins the competition, it will significantly boost its transfer funds for the summer if they want to utilize it that way.
In their group, Los Blancos will face Saudi Pro League's Al Hilal, Mexican Champions Pachuca, and Austrian team RB Salzburg.
