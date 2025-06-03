Dani Carvajal Reveals Possible Destination if He Leaves Real Madrid
It's been a tough season for Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal. The veteran picked up a serious injury against Villarreal on October 5, rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
The Spaniard has undergone some serious rehabilitation and should be ready for the Club World Cup this month. Despite being 33, Carvajal was still playing at a high level before his injury. It is unknown if he can reach that level again, and he will also face competition from the new arrival Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Questions regarding his future have arisen due to the reasons mentioned above. Carvajal also has only one year left on his contract, expiring in June 2026. In a conversation with FIFA's official media (h/t Marca), he revealed a destination he would seriously consider if he left the club.
I would like to try another league other than Europe, and MLS is one of the candidates.- Dani Carvajal
The MLS is a top destination for talented players nearing the end of their careers, as is the Saudi Pro League. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba are a few of the players currently playing in the league. Former Real Madrid players Gareth Bale and Kaka have also played in the United States.
Carvajal has his total focus on the Club World Cup and the following season with the club he has spent 22 years with as an academy and senior player. The five-time FIFA Club World Cup champion is excited about the new tournament layout.
At the end of the day, it's a new tournament, a super World Cup, as its name suggests. The best teams in the world compete, and I think both the club and I personally are very excited about it.- Dani Carvajal
