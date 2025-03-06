Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Birthday Anniversary Message to Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player ever to wear the Real Madrid shirt. He is the club's all-time top scorer with 450 strikes in 438 appearances.
MORE: Real Madrid's Top 10 Goalscorers Of All Time
Ronaldo joined in 2009 and left in 2018. He won 17 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles with Los Blancos.
Real Madrid is celebrating its 123rd birth anniversary today. The European giants were established in 1902. Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a social media message on the club's birth anniversary.
He wrote:
123 years of Real Madrid Congratulations to the entire Real Madrid family! Hala Madrid!- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid stint is still fresh in fans' memories. He came to the club from Manchester United when Barcelona was the dominant force in Spanish and European football. Ronaldo left after winning three back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles.
Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018. The legendary Portuguese recently revealed the discussions with Florentino Perez at the time of his departure. He said:
Yes, it exhausted me because Perez had agreed that I would leave but then he did not treat me well, and I could not back down because I gave Juventus my word and Perez wanted to come back, it was a long story.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo added about his Real Madrid stint:
When I was at Real Madrid, I remember that when I missed a chance or a penalty, I would get really angry with myself. I didn't allow myself to make mistakes. I would go to bed without eating dinner and talk to myself, wondering why I shot to the right or why not to the left. I do not regret that I was that person.- Cristiano Ronaldo
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Rafael van der Vaart Names Cristiano Ronaldo Attribute That He Lacked
Real Madrid Could Boost Transfer Fund By Winning $156 Million in July
Real Madrid Forward Legally Trademarks His Goal Celebration
Atletico Madrid Camp Upbeat Despite 2-1 Loss to Real Madrid Due to One Reason