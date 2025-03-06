Real Madrid's Rodrygo Called Up To Brazil Squad Alongside His Idol

Real Madrid CF ON SI

Brazil national team head coach Dorival Júnior has announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers at the end of March.

Two Real Madrid stars have made the 23-man squad to face Colombia and Argentina. Forwards, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo have been called up.

The big news from Dorival Júnior's announcement was the recall of Rodrygo's Idol and Brazilian legend Neymar Jr. The Los Blancos forward has not shied away from his love for Neymar and has played alongside him several times.

The 33-year-old has not played for the national team since 2023, a 2-0 loss in a 2024 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Neymar plays for his boyhood club, Santos, after his contract was terminated at Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. He has scored three times in seven appearances after a successful return, resulting in the call-up.

Rodrygo has been on record saying amazing things about Neymar. The former Barcelona star has also been very complimentary of the 24-year-old. He even said Rodrygo could have the No.10 jersey for Brazil when he retired.

Now he is back, he may reclaim the number Rodrygo has been wearing. However, I'm sure the Real Madrid star will not put up a fight with his idol.

