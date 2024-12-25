Florentino Perez, Luka Modric, And Carlo Ancelotti Share Christmas Message For Real Madrid Fans
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, club captain, Luka Modric, first team manager Carlo Ancelotti, and others have shared Christmas messages to fans.
Los Blancos have pulled the curtains down on their 2024. They managed a 4-2 La Liga home win against Sevilla to close off their year.
The team are currently in their Christmas break and will return to action on January 3 against Valencia in a La Liga home game.
Club president Florentino Perez has shared a holiday message to the fans, saying (via Real Madrid):
We here at Real Madrid wish you the happiest of holiday seasons. This is a time to be shared with your family and loved ones, but it's also a special period to remember those who are no longer with us. And this year, I'd like to pay an emotional tribute to all those affected by the DANA tragedy. Our hearts go out to them all, I'd like to once again extend our love and solidarity. We also remember all those suffering in different parts of the world, and we at Real Madrid would like to send them a message of hope.- Florentino Perez
Perez teased more success in 2025, saying:
Real Madrid is a feeling that unites millions of people who feel identified with the values of our club. We have shared a wonderful year of sporting success. Together we have experienced the emotion of the 15th European Cup, and we will continue to work together to ensure madridismo dreams come true.- Florentino Perez
Carlo Ancelotti told the fans:
These are days to dream big. This team has the same hopes as you do for the new year: to fight for everything until the end. Happy Christmas and have a fantastic 2025.- Carlo Ancelotti
Luka Modric said:
There are several goals for 2025, and without you it would be impossible to pursue them. Thank you for your passion. Merry Christmas and happy new year.- Luka Modric
Dani Carvajal noted:
Our titles during 2024 were for you. With the strength you give us, we'll continue to fight for everything. Happy holidays, may 2025 bring you lots of happiness.- Dani Carvajal
