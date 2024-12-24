Real Madrid Reportedly Frustrated With La Liga Over Match Starting Times
Real Madrid are looking to make their frustration about La Liga fixture timings public.
Los Blancos and La Liga have been at odds for the past few years. The two sides have often engaged in war of words in the media as well as courtroom battles.
La Liga president Javier Tebas recently slammed Florentino Perez for the Los Merengues chief's comments. As per a recent report from Diario AS, more tension between the two parties could be set to follow.
Real Madrid have played 12 domestic away games this season. However, only one of those has been before 9:00 pm.
After games, players have to go through media duties as well as cooling down sessions. This results in them going to sleep as late as 4 am.
Real Madrid are unhappy with the situation and are considering making their displeasure public, as the aforementioned report states.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have been hammered with injury issues this season. Hence, the team are focusing more on rest and recovery. The late games could make it harder for players to get ample rest.
Considering the workload in a club like Real Madrid, the situation is not favorable for the team.
Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, are currently second in La Liga with 40 points from 18 games. They trail league leaders Atletico Madrid by a point.
Real Madrid beat Sevilla in a La Liga home clash on December 22 to end their 2024. They are set to return to action on January 3, against Valencia at the Mestalla in a league game.
