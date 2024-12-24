Chelsea’s Noni Madueke Names Real Madrid Star As the Best He's Ever Played Against
Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke has namedropped a Real Madrid attacker as his toughest ever opponent.
Los Blancos possess an array of attacking talents in their ranks, with players like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and more are among the best in the world in their positions.
Madueke, on the other hand, has become a force to be reckoned himself.
He recently appeared for a chat with Ben Foster on Amazon Prime Video and revealed who the best player he's ever played against is.
Best player I’ve played against? Vinicius Jr. He’s unbelievable and he’s relentless.- Noni Madueke
Vinicius Jr is currently the official best player in the world, recently winning the FIFA The Best 2024 award. Vinicius, however, finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings, behind Manchester City midfielder Rodri.
The Brazilian attacker has been performing at a spectacular level for Los Blancos in recent seasons. He has started the 2024-25 season in impressive form as well.
Vinicius has so far scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances across competitions. Since making his Real Madrid debut in 2018, the winger has bagged 97 goals and 85 assists in 25 appearances.
Despite only being 24, Vinicius boasts a dazzling trophy cabinet. With Real Madrid, he has won 14 trophies, including two UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles.
Vinicius and Los Blancos are set to return to action on January 3, taking on Valencia in a La Liga away clash at the Mestalla.
