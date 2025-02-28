Former Real Madrid Star Passes Away at the Age of 48
A former Real Madrid star has passed away at the age of 48 after suffering from a long-term illness. Left-back Javier Dorado is the player in question.
He is a club academy product who debuted for the first team in 1999 in a Copa del Rey clash against Valencia.
Due to competition with Roberto Carlos, he didn't have much exposure in the first team. Dorado made only eight appearances for Los Blancos' senior team.
He won one trophy with Los Blancos, the 1999-2000 UEFA Champions League. The club have released a statement to pay condolences, which read (via Real Madrid):
Real Madrid C. F., its president and Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Javier Dorado, Real Madrid academy graduate and first-team player for our club in 1999 and 2000.
Real Madrid extends its condolences and love to his family, teammates and loved ones, as well as all the clubs he has played for.
Over the course of two season in Real Madrid colours, Javier Dorado won 1 European Cup, La Octava in Paris (2000).
Javier Dorado has passed away at 48 years of age. May he rest in peace.
Javier Dorado also played for clubs like Sporting Gijon, Rayo Vallecano, RCD Mallorca, and more during his career. He hung up the boots in 2012, at the age of 35, at Atletico Baleares.
Dorado also represented Spain at the youth levels, playing four matches for La Roja's under-21 side.
