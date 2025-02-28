Neymar Reveals Real Madrid's Huge Offer To Reject Barcelona Move In 2013

🚨🇧🇷 Neymar: “Real Madrid’s offer was a blank check, they told me I can have whatever I want... but I wanted Barça with my heart”, told @Podpah.



“I’d have made 3x more money at Real Madrid. Florentino always liked me. But Ronaldinho played there and I wanted to play with Messi”. pic.twitter.com/wfelgmK0Ri