Vinicius Jr Reveals Lofty Real Madrid Ambition Amid Exit Links
Vinicius Jr is currently one of the best players in football and has simply been exceptional for Real Madrid in recent seasons.
The Brazilian's future, however, has been up in the air, being linked with a big money move to Saudi Pro League clubs of late.
Amid those rumors, reports emerged that Vinicius' camp turned down Los Blancos' first contract extension offer. The winger, however, has expressed his desire to continue in the Spanish capital for the foreseeable future.
He said:
I want to make history at Real Madrid, reaching 500 games at the club. It is an unexplainable feeling to be captain of the best club in the world for the first time at 24 years old.
Vinicius joined Los Blancos in 2018 and has so far made 299 appearances, scoring 102 goals and providing 74 assists.
He won the FIFA The Best Award in 2024 and the superstar forward has once again been in impressive form this season. In 34 appearances, he has scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists.
Vinicius already has a bulging trophy cabinet with Real Madrid. He has won a total of 14 trophies including two UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies.
He has a contract until 2027, but Los Blancos want to renew and tie him down for additional years. There have been reports linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League. While the SPL's monetary appeal is unmatched, at 24, Vinicius is perhaps too young to ply his trade in Saudi Arabia. His recent words also show the player's intention to continue at the club.
