France Legend Claims Attitude Change Helped Kylian Mbappe Turned His Real Madrid Career Around
1998 FIFA World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit reckons becoming more humble has helped Kylian Mbappe find success at Real Madrid.
Mbappe joined Los Blancos as a free agent in 2024 summer. However, he went through a difficult start to life in the Spanish capital and received widespread criticism for his lackluster performances.
The Frenchman, though, has since regained his form. In recent matches, he has been making regular goal contributions. Mbappe has so far scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 26 appearances across competitions for the club.
Petit reckons Mbappe's had a change in attitude. He has become more humble and reduced his presence on social media. Speaking to DisCasino, the Arsenal icon said:
Kylian Mbappe can definitely get silence his haters if he wins La Liga. He had to bare the responsibility at PSG and for France because he's the leader of those teams. But, joining Real Madrid, who won La Liga and the Champions League last year, it was never going to be easy.- Emmanuel Petit
He further added:
But, step by step, Mbappe is improving and settling. There have been problems off the pitch too, but that seems to be coming to an end. He had too much presence on social media too, now he's being a bit more humble and silent, focusing on his form at Real Madrid. His passion to be the best is showing and he has the ability to stand out.- Emmanuel Petit
Kylian Mbappe has already won two trophies as a Real Madrid player, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. He scored in both of those finals.
Mbappe will have the chance to repeat that feat when Real Madrid play Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, January 12.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Wives Of Mallorca Players Allegedly "Harassed" And "Touched" At Super Cup Match vs Real Madrid In Saudi Arabia
4 Players Who Won The Spanish Super Cup For Both Real Madrid And Barcelona
Vinicius Jr Feud With Mallorca Defender Pablo Maffeo Leads To On-Field Altercation
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 5 El Clasico Spanish Super Cup Finals