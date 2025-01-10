4 Players Who Won The Spanish Super Cup For Both Real Madrid And Barcelona
Real Madrid faces Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday for the second consecutive year. Both teams have combined to win the competition 27 times, but how many players have won the trophy playing for both rivals?
These six players have crossed the divide and managed Super Cup final wins for Los Blancos and Barca.
Luis Figo
Barcelona: 1996
Real Madrid: 2001, 2003
The most high-profile switch between both teams was when Luis Figo switched from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000. Before he left the Nou Camp, he managed seven trophies, including the 1996 Spanish Super Cup. He started the second leg, beating Atletico Madrid 5-2, but he would win 6-5 on aggregate.
After his move, he won the Super Cup twice with Los Blancos. In 2001, they won 4-1 on aggregate against Real Zaragoza. Figo scored in the second leg of the 2003 final against Mallorca, and although they lost 2-1, they won the first leg 3-0 to win the trophy.
Luis Enrique
Real Madrid: 1993
Barcelona: 1996
He is more famous for his eight years with Barcelona, where he retired. Before that, he had spells at Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid. With the Whites, he won the Spanish Super Cup in 1996. He helped beat his future team from Catalonia 4-1 on aggregate.
He went on to win the 1996 final for Barcelona alongside Luis Figo under the late Bryan Robson, the team's head coach during that time.
Ronaldo
Barcelona: 1996
Real Madrid: 2003
The Brazilian was part of the same 1996 squad that won the Super Cup alongside Luis Figo and Luis Enrique. He did not appear in the first leg but scored a brace in the second game, a 5-2 win over Atletico Madrid.
Ronaldo won the competition again in 2003 alongside Luis Figo once again. The Brazilian was one of the goalscorers in the 3-0 first-leg win.
Gheorghe Hagi
Real Madrid: 1990
Barcelona: 1994
Regarded as the best Romanian player of all time, Gheorghe Hagi had short spells with both Real Madrid and Barcelona. During the 1990 final, in which Madrid beat Barca 5-1, Hagi played just four minutes in the second leg.
After a short spell in Italy, Hagi returned to Spain with Barcelona and played a part in the 1994 Spanish Super Cup's 6-5 win over Zaragoza.
Players Who Have Featured In Super Cup Finals For Both Teams
Michael Laudrup
Barcelona: 1991, 1992
Real Madrid: 1995 (Runners-Up)
Bernd Schuster
Barcelona: 1985 (Runners-Up)
Real Madrid: 1989
Albert Celades
Barcelona: 1998 (Runners-Up)
Real Madrid: 2001
