Real Madrid CF ON SI

4 Players Who Won The Spanish Super Cup For Both Real Madrid And Barcelona

These players played for both sides and won the Super Cup for each rival.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Newscom / El Pais

Real Madrid faces Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday for the second consecutive year. Both teams have combined to win the competition 27 times, but how many players have won the trophy playing for both rivals?

These six players have crossed the divide and managed Super Cup final wins for Los Blancos and Barca.

Luis Figo

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Figo
IMAGO / PanoramiC

Barcelona: 1996
Real Madrid: 2001, 2003

The most high-profile switch between both teams was when Luis Figo switched from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000. Before he left the Nou Camp, he managed seven trophies, including the 1996 Spanish Super Cup. He started the second leg, beating Atletico Madrid 5-2, but he would win 6-5 on aggregate.

After his move, he won the Super Cup twice with Los Blancos. In 2001, they won 4-1 on aggregate against Real Zaragoza. Figo scored in the second leg of the 2003 final against Mallorca, and although they lost 2-1, they won the first leg 3-0 to win the trophy.

Luis Enrique

Former Barcelona midfielder Luis Enrique
IMAGO / Kulich/DKA

Real Madrid: 1993
Barcelona: 1996

He is more famous for his eight years with Barcelona, where he retired. Before that, he had spells at Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid. With the Whites, he won the Spanish Super Cup in 1996. He helped beat his future team from Catalonia 4-1 on aggregate.

He went on to win the 1996 final for Barcelona alongside Luis Figo under the late Bryan Robson, the team's head coach during that time.

Ronaldo

Real Madrid forward Ronaldo
IMAGO / Depositphotos

Barcelona: 1996
Real Madrid: 2003

The Brazilian was part of the same 1996 squad that won the Super Cup alongside Luis Figo and Luis Enrique. He did not appear in the first leg but scored a brace in the second game, a 5-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo won the competition again in 2003 alongside Luis Figo once again. The Brazilian was one of the goalscorers in the 3-0 first-leg win.

Gheorghe Hagi

Barcelona midfielder Gheorghe Hagi with coach Johan Cruyff
IMAGO / Colorsport

Real Madrid: 1990
Barcelona: 1994

Regarded as the best Romanian player of all time, Gheorghe Hagi had short spells with both Real Madrid and Barcelona. During the 1990 final, in which Madrid beat Barca 5-1, Hagi played just four minutes in the second leg.

After a short spell in Italy, Hagi returned to Spain with Barcelona and played a part in the 1994 Spanish Super Cup's 6-5 win over Zaragoza.

Players Who Have Featured In Super Cup Finals For Both Teams

Real Madrid's Bernd Schuster
IMAGO / HJS

Michael Laudrup

Barcelona: 1991, 1992
Real Madrid: 1995 (Runners-Up)

Bernd Schuster

Barcelona: 1985 (Runners-Up)
Real Madrid: 1989

Albert Celades

Barcelona: 1998 (Runners-Up)
Real Madrid: 2001

The Latest Real Madrid transfer News

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final Date, Start Time, How To Watch & Live Stream, Team News

Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid Legends David Beckham And Zinedine Zidane In New Adidas Video

Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane Favorite To Replace Didier Deschamps As France Manager

Real Madrid Transfer News: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vinicius Jr, Abdukodir Khusanov & More - January 10, 2025

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/News