Vinicius Jr Feud With Mallorca Defender Pablo Maffeo Leads To On-Field Altercation
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr made sure Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo heard what he had to say during the 3-0 Super Cup semi-final win.
The Brazilian was caught by the cameras telling the right-back he was "rubbish" and "to go home" in Spanish after Los Blancos knocked Mallorca out of the Spanish Super Cup.
The players feuded with each other in the past incident during the 2021-22 season when Maffeo was adjudged to have used too much force on Vinicius in a tackle.
The feud was rekindled days before the semi-final when Maffeo appeared on a podcast. He was asked about the outcome if he and the Real Madrid winger shared a boxing ring, and the answer was interesting.
"It would be a spectacle of its own, but I think I'd knock him out in ten seconds."- Pablo Maffeo
Tempers Flare After The Final Whistle In Semi-Final
Despite Vinicius Jr being on the sidelines after being replaced by Brahim Diaz, it didn't stop Pablo Maffeo from instigating further altercations, this time with young Real Madrid center-back Raul Asencio. The 21-year-old held his own and was seen blowing a kiss to the Mallorca player.
Vinicius Jr was then seen at the full-time whistle trying to get involved further, but Real Madrid staff held him back. The two teams will meet again in La Liga in May at the Bernabeu.
