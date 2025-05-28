French Legend Warns Xabi Alonso Not to Play Kylian Mbappe Like Lionel Messi
It's a new era at Real Madrid, as Xabi Alonso has been selected as the coach to guide the club back to success following a season that fell well below the standards previously set.
Kylian Mbappe had one season under Carlo Ancelotti and now will play under Alonso, with both having different styles of play. The French forward played as the No. 9 but had previously preferred to drift to the left. That has been difficult with Vinicius Jr. occupying that area.
It is unknown whether Alonso will adopt the style he displayed at Bayer Leverkusen or adapt to the players he has around him. French legend Michel Platini has shared his opinion on how Alonso with should play Mbappe, providing examples of players the Frenchman is not like (per RMC Sport).
I don't understand what the new coaches are thinking. He's a striker who scores. That's the most important thing. Then, you have to be clear about one thing: either you build a team for him, or you build a team to make him play well. That's the difficulty. Don't ask him to play like Messi, Modric, Platini, or Zidane. He is a striker.- Michel Platini
Platini also spoke about his debut season in Madrid, being very impressed despite playing in a poor Real Madrid side.
He's scored 42 goals in Spain. He won the Golden Boot; he's the top scorer in Europe. That means he's been good. He's playing for a team that hasn't had a great year. Real Madrid is also getting older.- Michel Platini
Mbappe will hope to continue his goal-scoring record under Alonso in June when Real Madrid takes part in the FIFA Club World Cup. It will be interesting to see how the new head coach utilizes the Frenchman.
