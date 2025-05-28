Kylian Mbappe Will Reportedly Get Iconic Jersey Number at Real Madrid Next Season
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe had a fruitful debut season in front of goal, scoring 42 goals in 55 appearances. That was a new record for a Los Blancos player in a debut season, while also scooping the Pichichi over Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.
When Mbappe arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, he took the No.9 jersey worn by the departed Joselu. Some of the best wore it, such as Karim Benzema, Ronaldo Nazario, Alfredo Di Stefano, and others.
Cristiano Ronaldo also wore the No. 9 in his debut season in Spain before receiving his famous No. 7 in his second season. According to El Chiringuito, the French forward will be offered another iconic number at the club for the 2025-26 season, the No. 10.
Midfielder Luka Modric currently holds that squad number, having received it in 2017. However, he is set to depart after the FIFA Club World Cup. Reports suggest Mbappe could be offered the 10 jersey, the number he wears for the French national team.
It's another shirt that has been worn by some of the greats at the club, not only Modric. Luis Figo, Robinho, and Clarence Seedorf were some of the names associated with the number.
If Mbappe does not decide to take the number, Jude Bellingham is also a player who may consider taking it. However, he is currently wearing the No.5, a shirt made very famous by Zinedine Zidane. Arda Guler could also be an option, or maybe a new signing.
