Football Agent Expects Real Madrid And Manchester City To Come In For French Teenage Sensation
Football agent Yvan Le Mee expects clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City to come in for Losc Lille's teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi. Le Mee doesn't represent Bouaddi but raved about the youngster in an interview with Sportitalia. He expects top clubs to be lurking in for the central midfielder in the near future.
Bouaddi, 17, has made 15 appearances for Lille this season. He has so far made 33 appearances in total for the Ligue 1 side's senior team. Yvan Le Mee expects the talented prodigy to be noticed by the big guns of European football soon. Speaking on the same, he said:
He’s a 17-year-old phenomenon. He’s very strong. I think he’s already excluded from Italy for economic reasons, for the simple fact that I imagine teams like Real Madrid, Manchester City or Bayern Munich will arrive, in my opinion he will leave for figures of €60m and up.- Yvan Le Mee
Bouaddi has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Napoli. However, Le Mee reckons it's impossible for an Italian club to pay the amount of money that Bouaddi would potentially cost. Clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City have spent huge lump sum amounts for youngsters in recent seasons and could once again do so.
Real Madrid, especially, have been a breeding ground for top talents in recent years. They have helped youngsters like Vinicius Jr. Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and more become world class players. Bouaddi could soon become the latest addition to their rich talent pool.
