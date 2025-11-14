Kylian Mbappé Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi As He Hits Goal-Scoring Milestone

When soccer fans are asked to name the greatest goal scorers in the world, the two names that come straight to their minds are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. There are plenty of others just behind them, with Kylian Mbappé being one notable example.

There is still a long way to go for him to be mentioned in the same group as the two greats, but he is well on his way. The forward scored twice for France against Ukraine in a World Cup Qualifier on November 13. That took him to 400 career goals, an unbelievable record at just 26.

In fact, he is younger than both Ronaldo and Messi when they reached the milestone. The Argentine scored his 400th career goal at 27 years and 95 days, while Ronaldo was 28 years and 335 days. With how he has started his Real Madrid career, the chase is on for Mbappe.

Can Kylian Mbappé Overtake Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

Kylian Mbappé’s goalscoring has spanned over three domestic teams and his national team. It started at 17 with his first club, Monaco. There, he scored 27 goals in 60 matches, and then moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he netted 256 times in 308 games.

After a slow start to his life in Madrid, Mbappe has been deadly in front of goal. In 72 games, he has scored 62 times. His other 55 goals came for the French national team. He is now the second top scorer for France, just two behind Oliver Giroud.

At the rate Mbappe is scoring, the stats show that he will take over the two greats in goal scoring. However, Cristiano and Messi are still playing and still finding the net. That could come to an end in the next few seasons, but Ronaldo would be over 40, and Messi would be close to 40. Mbappe would have to play until he is close to 40, and that is always going to be difficult.

Not only does he need to play for more than 10 seasons, but he would also need to average 30+ goals a season to keep on track. The Frenchman is capable of this if he is on the field. However, we can not predict injuries, and that could be the determining factor if Mbappe can score consistently to be the top scorer in the game.

For Real Madrid and France, they just want to see him perform at his best for as long as possible to help them win trophies.

