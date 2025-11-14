Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga Withdraw From French Squad, Will They Play vs Elche?

Real Madrid players Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga both joined up with the French national team this past week. Les Bleus were set to face important World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan, needing just one win to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Midfielder Camavinga did not feature in the first game against Ukraine on November 13. He had been suffering from a slight hamstring injury, missing training leading up to the game. Mbappe did play, scoring twice, taking him to 400 career goals.

However, neither will play in the game against Azerbaijan, as both have returned to Madrid, according to The Athletic. Mbappe has also picked up an injury, and with qualification secured, head coach Didier Deschamps has decided not to risk them further.

Will Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga be Fit for Elche?

According to the report in The Athletic’s Guillermo Rai, both Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga have returned to Madrid. Camavinga had been dealing with a hamstring strain since his arrival with the French national team. Mbappe picked up an issue during the game against Ukraine, dealing with an inflammation in his right ankle.

The FFF (French Football Association) decided the issue needed further evaluation, therefore let him leave the squad to return to Real Madrid.

Journalist Guillermo Rai has revealed that sources close to Madrid have suggested that the injury is nothing too serious. They feel Mbappe should be fit to face Elche in La Liga on November 23. That is welcome news for Los Blancos coach Xabi Alonso, who has been reliant on his star player.

As for Eduardo Camavinga, he is also said to be available for the game. That is despite not playing in the game against Ukraine and not taking part in full training. He is said to have already undergone full tests in Madrid, and the injury is not seen as serious.

It's good news for Alonso, who has a small list of injuries to deal with already in the past few weeks. After two games without a win, the game against Elche is a big one. Everybody is expecting Los Blancos to win the game against the promoted team. However, having your best players available is going to help in getting three points.

Mbappe is leading the lead in scoring and after notching his 400th career goal, he will want to keep the run going, being in hot form.

