Gianluigi Buffon Reveals Emotional Factor That Made Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Fragile
Gianluigi Buffon has made a lesser-known revelation about Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary Italian goalkeeper played alongside the talismanic Portuguese at Juventus. Buffon has shared insight into his relationship with Ronaldo, revealing they were always cordial. However, he has claimed that the absence of Ronaldo's father made the five-time Ballon d'Or winner fragile.
Buffon also claimed Ronaldo had to take a hard path because of this. The Portugal captain's father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, died in 2005 due to liver failure. While Ronaldo was among the best youngsters in world football at that point in time, he wasn't a fraction of the superstar he is today.
Reflecting on how losing his father impacted Ronaldo, Buffon told Corriere Della Sera (via GOAL):
With Cristiano, I have always had a wonderful relationship: confidences, judgments on the new talents. I saw in him a great strength and also a fragility, linked to the absence of his father, to the hard path he had to face.- Gianluigi Buffon
How many games did Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo play together?
Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo often played against each other in electric UEFA Champions League games. One of the most iconic goals of Ronaldo's career, his overhead kick against Juventus in 2017-18, came against Buffon. The pair became teammates when the Portuguese star moved to the Turin club in 2018.
They played 26 games as teammates during that period as Buffon moved to Paris Saint-Germain and later to Parma. They faced each other eight times as opponents, with each winning three matches and the remaining two ending as draws.
