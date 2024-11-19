Louis Saha Reveals The Scenario In Which Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Manchester United
Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has revealed how Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo can make yet another Old Trafford return. Ronaldo's former Portugal teammate, Ruben Amorim, has recently taken charge of the Red Devils after Erik ten Hag was sacked. Saha reckons Ronaldo could return if Amorim believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner still has what it takes to help the Red Devils.
Saha believes Ronaldo would still welcome the chance of returning to United. However, he doesn't think Amorim would bring the 39-year-old back just because they are friends. Instead, he has claimed that Ronaldo would be back only if Amorim thinks that the Portugal captain can still be useful.
Speaking on the topic, Saha told Betfred (via GOAL):
I do think Cristiano Ronaldo would love to return to the club in a role where he’s respected. He left the club on somewhat bad terms, so the club’s hierarchy may not want it to happen, but the players and the fans understood what he was trying to say. People can’t say that what he was saying was wrong.- Louis Saha
He added:
Cristiano does have a connection with Ruben Amorim, but I don’t believe he would sign him purely because he’s his friend. He wouldn’t sign him just to please him, he would only do it if he believes Cristiano can help. If there was an opportunity to come back, I’m sure Cristiano would love to return and help the club because he will love the challenge. If he has the chance, he will come.- Louis Saha
Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell ended in a nightmare
Cristiano Ronaldo made an earth-shattering return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 and ended his first season at the club as their highest scorer (24 goals). However, United appointed Erik ten Hag the next season and Ronaldo clashed with the manager. His tell-all interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan was the final nail in the coffin.
Ronaldo exited the club by mutually terminating his contract and the fairytale return ended in a tumultuous manner. He joined Al-Nassr as a free agent following his departure and has since been the Saudi Pro League outfit's face.
