Saudi Pro League Chief Answers Whether Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Will Extend His Stay At Al-Nassr
Saudi Pro League chief Omar Mugharbel recently reflected on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr future.
The Real Madrid legend joined the SPL outfit on December 31, 2022 as a free agent and has since been the face of the team and the league. Ronaldo's current deal runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.
Mugharbel has now claimed that Ronaldo potentially extending his stay in Riyadh is not in his hands. It rather depends on the negotiations between the club and the player.
Speaking on the same, Mugharbel said (as quoted by FourFourTwo):
It’s no secret that Ronaldo has created a massive impact on the league, both domestically and internationally. It creates a lot of value and continues to do so. However all discussions around the duration, the contract and re-signing is a matter between Ronaldo and the club to agree on whether that’s something that’s going to happen or not.- Omar Mugharbel
Cristiano Ronaldo's presence has helped the Saudi Pro League catapult its popularity. Since the Portuguese legend's move, Karim Benzema, Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, and other world class names have joined the league. The league looks set to grow further in the years to come.
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr career so far
Cristiano Ronaldo has so far made 79 appearances for Al-Nassr, scoring 68 goals and providing 18 assists. Despite being 39, the superstar forward continues to churn out impressive numbers. The Al-Nassr captain is off to a slow start in the 2024-25 season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in 15 appearances.
