Leaked Image Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Next YouTube Guest That Will 'Break The Internet'
Leaked images have revealed the next guest for Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel.
The Real Madrid legend recently hinted on social media about a massive collaboration and promised to break the internet.
His announcement left fans wondering who could the special guest be. However, new images have now surfaced on social media suggesting MrBeast is actually the mystery person. MrBeast is widely regarded as the undisputed king of YouTube due to his immense following.
The poorly censored photos do everything but hide MrBeast's identity.
Cristiano Ronaldo recently dipped his toes in YouTube. He gained a mega 20 million followers within 24 hours of the launch of his channel. His current following is more than 67 million. The superstar's channel has been managing to gain tens of millions of views within hours of the launch of his videos.
MrBeast's rumored presence and a potential collaboration could further help in surging the Portuguese superstar's popularity.
MrBeast follows Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram
In other news, MrBeast has started following Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram. The Real Madrid legend is the most followed person on the platform, boasting over 634 million followers. MrBeast, on the other hand, has a massive following of close to 62 million. The famous content producer has now followed Ronaldo on his Instagram, which could also hint that the duo are working on a collaboration. The build-up of events has left fans anticipating.
