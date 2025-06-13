Guti thinks European giants will face Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final.

Real Madrid are set to commence their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Al-Hilal on June 19. They will also face Pachuca and RB Salzburg in the group stages of the competition.

The team begins a new chapter under Xabi Alonso's guidance. Club legend Guti has now assessed the side and has predicted a showdown against PSG in the final of the competition.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Parisians had a sensational 2024-25 season, winning the treble. Luis Enrique's side hammered Inter Milan 5-0 in the UCL final and also won the Ligue 1 by a significant distance. Guti sees them doing well in the Club World Cup as well. Speaking to MARCA, he said:

The Club World Cup is beautiful because it’s the first. All clubs like to be seen as the first champion. With the arrival of Xabi Alonso and the new players, the team has a boost, and I think it has a chance. I see a PSG vs. Real Madrid final. Guti

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Guti also spoke highly about Xabi Alonso's appointment as the new Los Blancos boss. He said:

I saw him happy in training. He’s a man of the house. He was already like that as a player: very involved, talking to everyone, trying to help. The whole Real Madrid fan base is very excited about him. Guti

Guti thinks Alonso had coaching characteristics even during his time as a player. He added:

Yes, he always showed signs of coaching. Because of the position he held and the way he spoke on the pitch. He always tried to position his teammates, give instructions. He talked a lot! Guti

Alonso did some notable work with Bayer Leverkusen and even helped them win the Bundesliga title in 2023-24. The Spaniard will now look to replicate the success at Real Madrid, a club where he spent time as a crucial player.

