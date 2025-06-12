Transcript: Trent Alexander-Arnold's Press Conference as New Real Madrid Player

Trent Alexander-Arnold was unveiled as a Real Madrid player 48 hours after Dean Huijsen was introduced to the fans and media. The transfer drama surrounding the Englishman went on for months, finally signing on a free transfer before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Before meeting the media, the 26-year-old addressed the fans, speaking in Spanish about it being a dream come true to sign for the Spanish giants.

Here is everything Alexander-Arnold said at the press conference after he was announced officially as a Real Madrid player (per Real Madrid)

Q: Expectations with Xabi Alonso

Trent: I grew up being a Liverpool fan, doing incredible things with the manager. We’ve spoken a bit; it’s good to have that communication. I told him he was an idol of mine, and now being with him is a dream come true. He’s had a huge impact on the way I play. He did impossible things and has influenced me in my training and hard work. Thanks to him, I have such high standards. We haven’t formally met, but in the coming days we’ll be able to talk about what he expects of me. I’m not just the newcomer; he is too. It may take us a while, but he’s already shown how good he is as a manager and as a player. I’m delighted and I’m going to absorb all the information he gives me.

Q: Opinion on Dani Carvajal.

Trent: He's a fantastic player; he's won many titles and been part of very successful teams. He's achieved so much at both club and national team levels, and you don't achieve it without talent and hard work. I have a huge amount of respect for everything he's achieved.

Q: Talks with Bellingham

Trent: We've talked. We've talked about Liverpool and Real Madrid . He's the kind of player you should have as a friend. I want to know what he's like. I've seen him as a player with the national team, and I also want to see him at Real Madrid. They say he played a big role in bringing me here, but the club needs no introduction. It's been a huge opportunity for me.

Q: Playing at the Santiago Bernabéu:

Trent: If I'm honest, it's not something you can even dream of. It's beyond reality for many players. There are only a very select handful of English players who have represented this club. When I was younger, I didn't think I could make it here. I was focused on learning and playing my best. Today is a very special moment, a dream for me. I'm very happy.

Q: How motivated he was to win the Ballon d'Or:

Trent: I don't think it's had any influence. Joining a club like this is enough. It's very exciting, I admire the players. I want to be part of the team, and playing with them instead of against them will be good. Being at Liverpool for so long and everything we've achieved there has been incredible. Things end, but it's been very emotional for me. I'm happy with how I've turned out and how the fans have seen it. Also, being able to talk to the players, the manager, and the owners has helped me a lot. They've been very warm and thanked me for everything I've done. They've wished me the best for the future and said I'm always welcome at the club. To be told those things is incredible. Now being here, with a new challenge, is also very exciting. It's something not many players get to experience. I'm very proud to be here.

Q: Preference for position on the pitch:

Trent: I just want to play, that's what matters. Being a Real Madrid player is an achievement in itself. That's for the coach to decide; first, I have to train well and show what I can do. I'm here, I'm enjoying myself, it's an incredible day for me, my family, and friends. The work starts tomorrow for me, and I'm excited.

Q: New name on the jersey: Trent

Trent: When I travel around Europe, the name issue is a bit tricky. Having three names… I get called by all kinds of names. I thought I'd keep it simple and put Trent on the back, which is my name.

Q: On new teammates

Trent: I'm delighted to be playing with them instead of against them. They're world-class. They're the kind of players you want to play with and train with to improve. I'm going to be able to play some big games. I'm sure we'll have a great connection. I'm going to try to replicate what I did at Liverpool here.

Q: On Florentino Pérez:

Trent: A president who has won so many Champions League titles and has had so much success… How the club has grown under his guidance is incredible. I'm so grateful to him for giving me this opportunity and joining this fantastic club. I believe we can win many titles together. I was happy with the Spanish I was able to speak. It surprised a lot of people, but it was important for me to achieve it. I wanted to start on the right foot and feel welcomed.

Q: First Real Madrid memory:

Trent: It was a long time ago. I remember Beckham playing and it was huge. I remember Cristiano Ronaldo being welcomed to the club, it was incredible. He was the best player in the world and the success they had… Real Madrid demands success. This is something that is consistent, and the memories I have are of that kind.

Q: Difficulty of leaving Liverpool:

Trent: I've been playing there for so long… The club has given me the opportunity to achieve all my dreams. I'm grateful for that; I'll always be with them. Having achieved everything I've achieved and at my age, I'm ready to go somewhere else. This opportunity has come, and that's what I've done. I think it's a good decision I made.

