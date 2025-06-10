Kylian Mbappe Names Real Madrid Legend as His Dream Captain
Kylian Mbappe won two trophies in his first season as a Real Madrid player, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. He also finished the season with the Pichichi award for being the La Liga top scorer.
Mbappe scored 31 goals and set up three more in 34 appearances across competitions. Overall, he scored 43 goals and provided five assists in 56 appearances in an impressive first season.
Mbappe has now named the player he would have liked to be his dream captain, and it's club legend Sergio Ramos. Ramos is a Los Blancos legend and took over the captain's armband after Iker Casillas left in 2014. He was also a long-term Spain captain following Casillas' retirement.
Speaking to Canal+, Mbappe said:
Sergio Ramos. He has the soul of a captain, he was born to be a captain. In the dressing room, the pitch, the aura he has. Even if you don’t give him the armband, the armband will cling onto him.- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos notably played as teammates for PSG for two seasons, totaling 51 games. Mbappé moved to Real Madrid in 2024 on a free transfer.
Ramos, meanwhile, left in 2023. After a spell at boyhood club Sevilla, Ramos is now playing his trade at boyhood club Monterrey. The 39-year-old made 671 appearances for Real Madrid during his career, scoring 101 goals and providing 40 assists.
Ramos won 22 trophies with Real Madrid, including four UEFA Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies. Apart from his defensive heroics, Ramos also scored crucial goals for Los Merengues. He found the back of the net in two Champions League finals.
For Spain, he won the FIFA World Cup (2010) and two UEFA Euros (2008, 2012). He will go down in history as one of the best defenders ever.
